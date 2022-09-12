MAHE launches campaign to discourage use of single-use pens

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched a campaign in education institutes in Manipal and Udupi on Monday to discourage the use of single-use pens and encourage refill system.

The campaign, RePen, was launched with funding from Shyama Jewels Puttur Pvt. Ltd.

The Eco Club of Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, received the funding from the company to take up the campaign, a release from MAHE said and added that Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkatesh launched it.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Vidya Saraswathi, Associate Dean and Faculty Advisor of Eco Club, said that there is a need to create awareness to reuse pens and help reduce carbon footprints. The empty plastic refills can be used as raw material for making crafts.

MAHE Registrar Narayana Sabhahit said: “By opting for good quality reusable pens, one can reduce plastic waste being generated by throwing millions of single-use pens.”

“It is important to create awareness among institutional buyers to buy pens along with refills and make reusable pens more popular,” said MAHE Chief Operating Officer C.G. Muthana.

The launch of the campaign coincides with Swachhata Pakhwada, an initiative of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, where one of the objectives is to curb the use of single-use plastics, said Director, Corporate Relations, MAHE, Raviraja N.S.