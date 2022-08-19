MAHE introduces online certificate course on Kambala, Bhutaradhane, Nagaradhane, Yakshagana

The Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) at MAHE has launched a course titled ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu – Level 1’

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
August 19, 2022 17:13 IST

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) campus in Manipal, Udupi district. | Photo Credit: file photo

Now those interested in the ‘living cultures’, such as Yakshagana, Kambala, Bhutaradhane and Nagaradhane of Tulu Nadu (coastal belt comprising Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and parts of Kasaragod district of Kerala), can study them in English in online mode and get a certificate from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

The Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) at MAHE has launched a course titled ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu – Level 1’.

The course is open to students and any learner from across the world. It introduces participants to the essence of coastal region. The course comprises the following units: Theatre and performance — Yakshagana, Community and sports — Kambala, and Worship traditions — Bhutaradhane & Nagaradhane.

After inaugurating the online course on August 18, Ranjan Pai, president of MAHE and chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, said that higher education finds its meaning in establishing a cultural connect between the local and the global. MAHE has been consistently working with the community around alongside its global outlook. The online course on the culture of Tulu Nadu is one such attempt at providing a new impetus to the study and research at the intersection of local and global cultures.

‘New models for education institutions’

Flagging off ‘tiger dance’ at the time of inauguration, H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said MAHE has maintained a close and cordial relation with the local art forms, literature and culture. MAHE has thus set new models for education institutions for their engagement with the communities around. This course ensures the culture of the land is not only nurtured but is handed over to next generations.

MAHE Vice Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh said MAHE is committed to the idea of National Education Policy (NEP) and is making earnest efforts towards realising its objectives. ‘This online course is aligned with that commitment. It focuses on local knowledge systems and cultural practices of the region and presents them within an academic context. The documentaries and lectures covered in the course will be useful for academic research and understanding the ethos of Tulu Nadu. This online course has the potential to reach audiences across disciplines and space.”

The event included a performance of ‘tiger dance’ (known as ‘pili vesha’ in local Tulu language) by Ashok Raj Kadabettu and team of Udupi.

Praveen Shetty, Coordinator of Discerning India project, introduced the course.

