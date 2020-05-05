MAHE introduces Master’scourse in Indian Philosophy

The Department of Philosophy of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is introducing a Master’s programme in Indian Philosophy in the academic year 2020.

A press release here said that the MA in Indian Philosophy programme involves critical and interdisciplinary engagements with Indian philosophical discourses and introduces philosophising as a skill set which students can incorporate in their approach (further studies/research) to other academic fields, as an acquired life skill, and as a professional competence necessary for diverse career pursuits.

This programme offers an intensive course of study which allows students to engage and employ theoretical and practical facets of philosophy and liberal arts. It promotes a dialogue between the sub-fields of Indian and Western philosophies and other disciplines. A combination of Sanskrit and English language-based teaching method will equip students with an in-depth understanding of Indian intellectual and cultural traditions and enable them to work with Sanskrit texts independently by acquiring proficiency in Sanskrit language.

Additionally, this programme aims at initiating a reciprocal correspondence between classical and contemporary philosophy — drawing on history of philosophy for insights into contemporary debates of social, moral and intellectual importance and extending the present philosophical apparatus to understand the classics.

The programme has been designed to accommodate students from diverse academic backgrounds and offers exposure to epistemology, metaphysics, ethics, aesthetics and linguistics.

With a structured curriculum which gradually proceeds from beginners to advanced levels of study, it prepares students to specialise in the subjects. The programme also offers a year exit option with a postgraduate diploma award. For details, log on to: www.manipal.edu/philosophy.html or write to office.philosophy@manipal.edu.