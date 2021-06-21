MAHE introduces BA course in Aesthetics and Peace Studies

The administrative block of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal.

21 June 2021

It combines literature, arts and media with political science, international relations and philosophy

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has introduced an undergraduate course in Arts stream (BA) in Aesthetics and Peace Studies from the current academic year.

The course aims to connect and combine liberal arts and social sciences with a broad framework of aesthetics and peace studies. Literature, arts and media have been brought together with political science, international relations and philosophy, a release from MAHE said on Monday.

The course will be offered through the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences.

Varadesh Hiregange, Director of the Centre, said that the course has been designed such that graduates will be able to work in the areas of journalism, media, communication, social sector, international agencies, research and publishing.

The course has been introduced in tune with the National Education Policy-2020 with the possibility of an Honours degree, the release said adding that there will be multiple exit points while studying the course. Students can study for three years and get a degree, study for four years and get an Honours degree. They can study for two years and get a diploma, and can study for one year to get a certificate.

For details, log on to https://manipal.edu/gandhian-centre.html.