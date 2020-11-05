MAHE goes to police after getting email

The Udupi District Police on Wednesday registered cases under the IT Act and the IPC against unidentified persons for sending an email to MAHE with a fake email ID of the Chief Minister.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Registrar Narayana Sabhahit in his complaint to the police said that the Registry section of MAHE got the email with the identity, “cm@karnataka.gov.in”, on November 1 at 4.48 p.m. The mail had the address as, “Shri. B.S. Yadiuurappa, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Room no. 323A, 3rd Floor, Vidhanasoudha, Bangalore-01”.

The accused wrote in the mail, “We have received several emails and complaints from parents and students all around the globe regarding MAHE plan to re-open colleges. The condition is not suitable as of now to open the colleges in Nov/Dec-2020. This mail is to make MAHE management aware that it is not allowed to open any colleges on or before 2nd Jan-2021. After 2nd Jan-2021, if [you] plan to reopen, you need to collect parents consent to send their wards back to collage.”

The Registrar said that the accused has thus faked the email ID of the Chief Minister and made an attempt to cheat the institution.

Cyber Crime Police is investigating the case.