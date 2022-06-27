MAHE faculty develops microfluidic cancer-on-chip technology

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 00:13 IST

Sanjiban Chakrabarty, an Assistant Professor at Manipal School of Life Sciences (MSLS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has developed a novel microfluidic cancer-on-chip technology that enables direct assessment of drug response in biopsy material dervied from cancer patient.

This provides functional readouts to identify drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tumours, according to a release from MAHE, Manipal.

These findings have immense prospects while managing various cancers in personalised cancer treatment. The research was done in collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Dik C. van Gent at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the release said.

The release quoted B.S. Satish Rao, Director, MSLS, of having said: “Novel microfluidic cancer-on-chip technology has immense translational potential for studies predicting drug response, identification of novel drug targets, understanding of tumour evolution, and targeted drug delivery.”