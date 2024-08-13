GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MAHE donates waste disposal vehicle to Havanje GP

Published - August 13, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Tuesday donated a waste disposal vehicle to the Havanje Gram Panchayat in Udupi district as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal symbolically handed over the vehicle key to GP president Asha Poojarthy, vice-president Gururaj, and others at Manipal. Mr. Gururaj said the panchayat would strive to become one of the cleanest local bodies in the region.

Dr. Ballal said MAHE’s responsibilities extend beyond the borders of the campus and it has consistently been supporting initiatives in healthcare, education, and sustainable development sectors. Donation to Havanje GP reflects MAHEs’ unwavering commitment to help the neighbouring communities flourish in a clean and a healthy environment.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. M. D. Venkatesh, Havanje PDO Divya and senior officials of MAHE were present.

