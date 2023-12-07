December 07, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has said its documentary ‘Yakshagana’ received the jury award at the Sixth International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 1 to 3.

Yakshagana was competing against 94 short films from 44 countries. The film stood out for its vivid portrayal of the rich cultural tapestry of Tulunadu. Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’. It explores the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

‘Discerning India: Yakshagana’ was selected for the 7th International Folklore Film Festival (IFFF), organised by the International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) in Kerala. This recognition follows its previous accolade of the ‘Best Script Writing Award’ at the 24th CEC-UGC Educational Film Festival in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housed in Manipal Centre for European Studies, CISD focuses on promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.