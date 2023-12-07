ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE documentary on Yakshagana receives jury award at International Short Film Festival in Varanasi

December 07, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 1 to 3

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of artistes staging a Yakshagana. The film Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’ to explore the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has said its documentary ‘Yakshagana’ received the jury award at the Sixth International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 1 to 3.

Yakshagana was competing against 94 short films from 44 countries. The film stood out for its vivid portrayal of the rich cultural tapestry of Tulunadu. Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’. It explores the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

‘Discerning India: Yakshagana’ was selected for the 7th International Folklore Film Festival (IFFF), organised by the International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) in Kerala. This recognition follows its previous accolade of the ‘Best Script Writing Award’ at the 24th CEC-UGC Educational Film Festival in Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Housed in Manipal Centre for European Studies, CISD focuses on promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US