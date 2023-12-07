HamberMenu
MAHE documentary on Yakshagana receives jury award at International Short Film Festival in Varanasi

The 6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 1 to 3

December 07, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of artistes staging a Yakshagana. The film Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’ to explore the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

A file photo of artistes staging a Yakshagana. The film Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’ to explore the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Centre for Intercultural Studies and Dialogue (CISD) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has said its documentary ‘Yakshagana’ received the jury award at the Sixth International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 1 to 3.

Yakshagana was competing against 94 short films from 44 countries. The film stood out for its vivid portrayal of the rich cultural tapestry of Tulunadu. Yakshagana was produced under the CISD project ‘Discerning India: Living Cultures of Tulunadu’. It explores the vibrant traditional art form native to the coastal districts of Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

‘Discerning India: Yakshagana’ was selected for the 7th International Folklore Film Festival (IFFF), organised by the International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) in Kerala. This recognition follows its previous accolade of the ‘Best Script Writing Award’ at the 24th CEC-UGC Educational Film Festival in Hyderabad.

Housed in Manipal Centre for European Studies, CISD focuses on promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding.

