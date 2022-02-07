MAHE declares 2022 as Year of Innovation, Entrepreneurship

MANGALURU

07 February 2022 23:44 IST

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has declared 2022 as the Year of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. It is to encourage and foster culture of innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurship among students.

Following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Education, the MAHE has adopted the National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019 for Students and Faculty: A Guiding Framework for Higher Education Institutions.

The policy has been designed by the Ministry and apex regulatory bodies. It intends to guide higher educational institutions in promotion of student-driven innovations and start-ups. The aim of the policy is to enable higher education institutions to build, streamline and strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus.

Advertising

Advertising

Keeping this in mind, in 2022, MAHE will celebrate the legacy of its alumni who are successful entrepreneurs, bring them to campus to inspire students and develop a culture of entrepreneurship across all MAHE institutions, a MAHE release said.

Ranjan R. Pai, president, MAHE Trust and Chairman Manipal Education and Medical Group, said: “We aim to fuel an entrepreneurial ecosystem across all our institutes. This will help in mentoring and nurturing the innovative and creative potential of students and faculty alike. We will provide all the support required for students to tap into their business-oriented skills.”

Speaking on the initiative, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkatesh said that MAHE will develop a leadership seminar series, bringing alumni innovators and entrepreneurs to campus, to inspire, engage and mentor students and faculty. “Soon, we hope to come up with a state-of-the art Technology Research Park in Manipal,” he added.

Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said that MAHE has a strong legacy of producing successful entrepreneurs.