MAHE conference from today

Manipal Academy of Higher Education will organise a two-day online international conference on “Ecosophy, art and peace” (ICEAP-2021), from Thursday.

Being organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Science, Manipal, the conference will be inaugurated by MAHE Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh at 9.30 a.m. UNESCO Peace Chair is co-hosting the conference.

The valedictory address will be delivered by MAHE Executive Vice-President H. Vinod Bhat at 6 p.m. on Friday.

M.D. Nalapat, who heads UNESCO Peace Chair, will be present at both the inaugural and valedictory sessions, according to Gandhian Centre director Varadesh Hiregange.

There will be four special sessions by writers — Shiv Visvanathan on Ecosophy, Art and Peace in the time of pandemic, Sudheendra Kulkarni on Possibilities of International Peace: A Gandhian Approach, Manu Chakravarthy on The Cosmos and Human Consciousness: Metaphysical Explorations through Cinema and Bashabi Fraser on Tagore and Environment: Philosophical Praxis.

As many as 40 papers related to ecosophy, art and peace are being presented online from different parts of the country and abroad. Those who are interested, can connect with the following link: https://rb.gy/jaegdj.