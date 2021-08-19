MAHE certified district’s Green Champion

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) has recognised Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, as this year’s District Green Champion recognising its contribution in the field of cleanliness.

Col. Prakash Chandra, Director – General Services, MAHE, and Derrick Ian Joshua, Assistant Director, Environment sustainability - MAHE, received the certificate on behalf of MAHE from the Deputy Commissioner, Udupi, on Tuesday.

Various initiatives undertaken on the campus towards sustainable development, policies related to environment, efficient campus management concerning waste, water and energy helped achieve this title, a release said. A workshop was organised by MGNCRE on Tuesday online where exchange of ideas between institutions of the district was conducted culminating in the certificate presentation and MAHE was honoured with the title of “ District Green Champion.”

MGNCRE had conducted online workshops where the areas of knowledge sharing in aspects of Swachhta in Campus, Campus Jal Shakti (Water Conservation in the Campus), and Campus-Post Covid 19 Sanitation Plan. Subsequently, a Swachhta Action Plan (SAP) Committee was constituted at MAHE and Swachhta Activities were conducted thus becoming a Swachh Institution. Further, as per the directives of the Ministry of Education, MGNCRE wanted to recognize Institutions for contribution to Swachhta Education and Practice and conceptualised 'One District One Green Champion' Awards.