ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE celebrates Founder’s Day to mark Dr. T.M.A. Pai’s 125th birth anniversary

May 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Founder’s Day was also celebrated by other institutions of the Manipal Group, Dr. T.M.A Pai Foundation, Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal Media Network Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji spoke at the Founder’s Day celebration of Manipal Academy of Higher Education on Sunday, April 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said on Sunday, April 30, that the Indian education system was altered by the inspirational community leader Dr. T.M.A. Pai. The level of success Manipal has achieved now only serves to highlight how equally committed the current leadership and other members of Manipal are, in improving society.

He was speaking at the 125 th birth anniversary and Founder’s Day celebrations of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal. Sri Vishwaprasanna said such dedication, commitment and service to society are extremely uncommon to see. His Guru, Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swamiji had always held high regards towards Dr. Pai.

It is heartening to see MAHE continues the same vision of its founder through community-engaging initiatives, including Dvaita Philosophy Resource Centre, MAHE Mahabharata Research Centre, Discerning Tulunadu, Yakshagana Centre and other such projects, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from MAHE said the Founder’s Day was also celebrated by other institutions of the Manipal Group, Dr. T.M.A Pai Foundation, Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal Media Network Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). MAHE celebrated the Founder’s Day to honour and remember the legacy of Dr. T.M.A Pai, founder of the Manipal Group, who developed the barren hilltop of Manipal into an education hub of International Fame.

MAHE president Ranjan R. Pai said his grandfather’s dream was to confront and address three fundamental issues facing society—poverty, illness, and illiteracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US