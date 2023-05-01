MAHE celebrates Founder’s Day to mark Dr. T.M.A. Pai’s 125th birth anniversary

May 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said on Sunday, April 30, that the Indian education system was altered by the inspirational community leader Dr. T.M.A. Pai. The level of success Manipal has achieved now only serves to highlight how equally committed the current leadership and other members of Manipal are, in improving society.

He was speaking at the 125 th birth anniversary and Founder’s Day celebrations of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal. Sri Vishwaprasanna said such dedication, commitment and service to society are extremely uncommon to see. His Guru, Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swamiji had always held high regards towards Dr. Pai.

It is heartening to see MAHE continues the same vision of its founder through community-engaging initiatives, including Dvaita Philosophy Resource Centre, MAHE Mahabharata Research Centre, Discerning Tulunadu, Yakshagana Centre and other such projects, he said.

A release from MAHE said the Founder’s Day was also celebrated by other institutions of the Manipal Group, Dr. T.M.A Pai Foundation, Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal Media Network Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). MAHE celebrated the Founder’s Day to honour and remember the legacy of Dr. T.M.A Pai, founder of the Manipal Group, who developed the barren hilltop of Manipal into an education hub of International Fame.

MAHE president Ranjan R. Pai said his grandfather’s dream was to confront and address three fundamental issues facing society—poverty, illness, and illiteracy.