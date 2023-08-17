HamberMenu
MAHE and Shantanu Shetty Trust to set up endowment for treatment of poor patients

August 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Shantanu Shetty Charitable Trust on Thursday entered into an MoU to set up an endowment fund for treatment of poor patients from Athradi Gram Panchayat at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

As per the MoU, the Trust will deposit ₹25 lakh every year for four years while MAHE will match this amount to create a permanent endowment fund in the name of Shantanu Shetty. This fund will be used to assist poor patients from villages of Athradi Grama Panchayat, Udupi taluk, who require medical treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said the Hospital Medical Superintendent in a release.

Trust Managing Trustee Somanath Shetty handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh as the first instalment of the funds to MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh and Registrar Giridhar Kini at Manipal in the presence of Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan R. Pai, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal, Hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty, and others.

