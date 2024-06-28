ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE and Sage sign open access agreement

Published - June 28, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, and Sage, a global academic publisher of books, journals, and library resources, have signed a read and publishing agreement.

The agreement with Sage will allow the faculty and researchers of MAHE to access over 1,000 journal titles and researchers can publish their content as open access, a release from MAHE said.

M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said: “The agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility and visibility of research publications. It aligns with the global movement towards open science, which aims to make scientific research freely available to all, thereby fostering greater dissemination, collaboration, and innovation.”

Sugata Ghosh, Vice-President, Publishing Business, Sage, said that it was the first read and publish agreement with an Indian institution. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting academic research and promoting open access in India,” he said.

