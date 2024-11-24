Mahayuti winning polls is victory of Vikasit Bharat and Hindutva, says Capt. Chowta

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, said on Sunday that the Mahayuti alliance sweeping the Assembly elections in Maharashtra reflects the trust reposed by the people in the far-sighted projects and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a victory of Viksit Bharat and Hindutva,” he said in a statement.

Capt. Chowta, who is also the State secretary of the BJP, said that people have taught a lesson to the appeasement politics and dynasty politics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by the Congress by defeating its alliance.

“The Congress which a sinking ship in the country is also taking its alliance partners with it to the bottom,” he said.

The victory is a lesson taught to those who are trying to restore (Article 370) special status to Jammu and Kashmir and “fake well-wishers” of the Constitution, the MP said.

People of Maharashtra have rejected the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress which is dividing the society on the basis of caste, he alleged. The victory has strengthened the Viksit Bharat move of Mr. Modi, he added.