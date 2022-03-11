Maharshi Dayanand University champions in inter-varsity cross-country event

Mangalore University emerges runners-up in the all-India event conducted at Alva’s Moodbidri

The All India Inter-University Cross Country Championship, organised jointly by Alva’s Education Foundation, Mangalore University and Association of Indian Universities in Moodbidri on Thursday, saw a large number of participants. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The team from Maharshi Dayanand University of Haryana which emerged the champion in the men’s category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team from Maharshi Dayanand University of Haryana which emerged champion in the women’s category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharshi Dayanand University of Haryana emerged champions in men’s and women’s categories at the All India Inter-University Cross Country Championship jointly organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, Mangalore University and Association of Indian Universities in Moodbidri on Thursday.

Host Mangalore University was runners-up in the event. Among the 12 athletes who represented Mangalore University, 10 were from Alva’s Education Foundation. This is the third national level sport event Alva’s has successfully conducted in a span of two months.

Maharshi Dayanand University scored 18 points in the men’s category, while Mangalore University secured 54. Third place winner Shivaji University of Kolhapur secured 68 points, while Savitribai Phule Pune University stood in the fourth place with 80 points.

In the women’s category, Maharshi Dayanand University scored 30 points, Mangalore University 36 points, Shivaji University of Kolhapur 80 points and Mahatma Gandhi University of Kottayam came fourth with 99 points.

Individual performances

Ram Vinod Yadav of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Jaunpur won the first place in the men’s category clocking 31 minutes 28 seconds. Shubham Sindhu of Maharshi Dayanand University won the second place clocking 31 minutes 29 seconds and Arif Ali of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University secured the third place with 31 minutes 45 seconds.

Among the women athletes, Bado of Maharshi Dayanand University, who won the first place, clocked 35 minutes and 35 seconds, K.M. Laxmi of Mangalore University won the second place (36 minutes 10 seconds), while Bharati of Maharshi Dayanand University came third (37 minutes 23 seconds).

A total of 2,000 athletes from 200 universities in the country participated in the event that kicked off at 6 a.m.

Inauguration

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the event. Alva’s Chairman M. Mohan Alva, Trustee Vivek Alva and the former Sports Minister Abhayachandra Jain and others were present.

Mangalore University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar, Physical Education Director Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Moodbidri Town Municipality President Prasad Kumar and Principal of Alva’s College Kurian were present at the valedictory function.