‘Maharashtra govt. is a house divided’

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Saturday that the Maharashtra government is a house divided and hence its Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken on border dispute to divert the attention of people.

Speaking to presspersons after his visit to the district BJP office, Mr. Savadi said that there is no coordination among the partners of the alliance government in Maharashtra. Hence the Chief Minister chose to speak on border issue stating that Belagavi, Nippani, and Karwar should belong to Maharashtra. “I condemn the Chief Minister’s statement.”

Mr. Savadi said that Mumbai has enough Kannada speakers people from north Karnataka and the coastal belt of the State. If going by the argument of Maharashtra then it might have to hand over Mumbai to Karnataka.

The Minister said that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. It is the second capital of Karnataka and the government conducts its Legislature session in Belagavi.