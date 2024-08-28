ADVERTISEMENT

Mahapooje and offering of arghya mark Janmashtami celebrations in Udupi

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:05 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami and his junior Sushreendra Tirtha Swami offering arghya to a tulasi plant in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

KARNATAKA/ MANGALURU/ 27.08.2028: Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji offers Maha Pooje to the presiding deity Lord Krishna to mark Krishna Janmashtami on August 26, Monday, at Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

KARNATAKA/ MANGALURU/ 27.08.2028: Devotees offer Arghya to Tulasi Plant past mid-night to mark the birth of Lord Krishna on Krishna Janmashtami on August 26, Monday, at Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

KARNATAKA/ MANGALURU/ 27.08.2028: Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji launches special Anna Dana event to mark Krishna Janmashtami on August 27, Tuesday, at Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Morning and night mahapooje followed by offering arghya to Lord Krishna by the Paryaya seers marked Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Monday.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami and his junior Sushreendra Tirtha Swami, who had been fasting, offered the morning and night mahapooje at the sanctum sanctorum of the mutt.

Before that, both seers participated in preparation of laddus and chakkulis at the bhojanashala of the mutt during the day.

At the madhwa mantapa, the seers performed the dolotsava and allowed devotees to swing the decorated cradle in which the Krishna idol was kept. Adamaru Mutt senior seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami decorated the presiding deity in the form of Bala Krishna.

Devotees from across the State came to Udupi to see the janmashtami celebrations. They stayed overnight to witness the vitla pindi celebrations on Tuesday, where gopalakas break the mosaru kudike kept atop wooden scaffoldings on Car Street.

The entire mutt complex was filled with devotees, Huli Vesha artists, and artists donning the role of Krishna.

As the Paryaya Puttige Mutt organised Krishna Vesha competition for chidlren, the complex was abuzz with hundreds of children in the roles of Krishna and Radha. The Paryaya seers participated in the commpetition, distributed prizes, and spent time with the children.

After midnight, Sugunendra and Sushreendra Tirtha Swamis offered arghya to a tulasi plant on the mutt complex. This was followed by offering of the arghya by devotees who had specifically gathered for the event.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

