Mahamastakabhisheka is done to promote world peace, claims Jain saint

February 22, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Venur (Dakshina Kannada district)

Jain saint Amarakeerti Maharaj claimed here on Thursday that the mahamastakabhisheka done to the statue of Bahubali Swamy once in 12 years is not an entertainment event. The ritual is done to promote peace in the world and to propagate the idelas upheld by Bahubali Swamy. The event is to relieve the world of a war-like-environment, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the nine-day mahamastakabhisheka celebrations here.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer of the Jain mutt, Moodbidri, Charukeerti Bhattaraka Pandithaacharyavarya asked the State government to protect all Jain places of worship.

The seer said that he was fortunate to get an opportunity to guide mahamastakabhisheka rituals at Venur for three successive occasions in 2000, 2012, and in 2024. He said the event is being held with the participation of all communities.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade said the mahamastakabhisheka signifies the need for a person to handle happy and sad situations in the life with equanimity. He called upon youth to come forward to take the lead in conducting the mahamastakabhisheka.

People from different parts of the State started coming to the venue from the evening.

Seating arrangements were made in front and the side of the statue for people to watch the rituals. Large screens were placed at different points outside the venue for devotees.

More than 200 stalls, including those of Forest Department and Department of Information and Public Relation, have come up outside venue as part of the exhibition.

The mahamastakabhisheka will be held every day from 6.30 p.m. till March 1. On February 25, when more people are expected to visit the place, there will be special abhisheka in the morning.