Madhya Pradesh students at NIT-K under Yuva Sangam programme

May 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The student delegation from Madhya Pradesh at National Institute of Technology – Surathkal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A delegation of 45 students from diverse higher education institutions in Madhya Pradesh are now at the National Institute of Technology – Surathkal (NIT-K) as part of the second phase of the government’s cultural and educational programme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam.’

Accompanied by four faculty members from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, the group, which arrived on May 11, will stay at the NIT-K till May 16.

The aim of the visit is to increase the exchange of rich cultural and traditional ideas between the two states and promote tourism, tradition, progress, technology, and mutual contact, a release from the NIT-K said.

Prajof Prabhakaran (REPEAT Prajof), the nodal officer, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Cell at the NITK, said that the visiting delegates from Madhya Pradesh are visiting several tourist destinations in and around coastal Karnataka, including Sasihitlu Beach, Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Agumbe, Moodbidiri, Karkala, Sringeri, and Mangaluru city.

Various programmes showcasing Karnataka’s culture are organised at NITK for the delegates. The students will also interact with locals to expose them to Karnataka’s culture and practices, promoting mutual contact.

Its primary objective is to strengthen people-to-people connections, particularly between youth from different states. The initiative was launched in February this year, with the first phase seeing overwhelming participation of 1,200 youngsters who visited Northeast India. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a cultural connect between the various states of India. It aims to expose youth who embody immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation, and revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy, the release said.

Prasad Krishna, Director, additional-charge, NITK and Narendranath S., Dean (Students Welfare), NIT-K welcomed the students.

