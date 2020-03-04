Madhwa Sarovargets steel railings

The work on the installation of steel railings to provide safety to devotees in progress at the Madhwa Sarovar pond in Udupi.

UDUPI

04 March 2020 00:35 IST

The facility will help devoteesreach the pond safely

The Paryaya Admar Mutt is making arrangements for the devotees to get down safely and have their bath at the Madhwa Sarowar pond on the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple premises here.

A press release issued by the Paryaya Admar Mutt here on Tuesday said that steel railings were being installed on the south side of the Madhwa Sarowar so that devotees could climb down the steps safely.

The entrance inside the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple to the pond would be open only for the managers and staff of the temple.

The devotees wishing to enter the pond would have to use the entrance provided on Car Street. The work of installation of steel railings had been taken up in the interests of the safety of the devotees, the release said.