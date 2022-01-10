Madgaon-Ernakulam Weekly Superfast to be restored

MANGALURU

10 January 2022 20:07 IST

The Railways has decided to restore the services of Train Nos. 10215/10216 Madgaon Jn.-Ernakulam Jn.-Madgaon Jn. Weekly Superfast Express with effect from January 16.

A release from Konkan Railway here said that Train No. 10215 Madgaon Jn.-Ernakulam Jn. Weekly Superfast Express will leave Madgaon at 7.30 p.m. every Sunday from January 16 to reach Ernakulam Jn. at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No 10216 Ernakulam Jn.-Madgaon Jn. Weekly Superfast Express will leave Ernakulam at 10.40 a.m. every Monday from January 17 to reach Madgaon Jn. at 11.55 p.m. the same day.

Advertising

Advertising

It will halt at Karwar, Bhatkal, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur and Aluva stations. The train will have one first AC-cum-2-Tier AC, two 2-Tier AC, six each 3-Tier AC and Sleeper, four second sitting, one pantry car and two generator car coaches, for al 22-LHB-coach rake.

For detailed halts and schedule, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. All norms of the Union and State Governments regarding COVID-19, including wearing face cover, social distancing and sanitisation, should be followed on trains and at the railway stations.