Mad rush in Mangaluru as essentials made available after complete lockdown

While there was a mad rush at the Central market, the wholesale vegetable and fruits market of the district this morning, people waited in endless queues elsewhere in Mangaluru to buy essentials after administration opened markets after a three-day complete lockdown on Tuesday.

With the elected representatives proposing another three-day complete lockdown from Wednesday, people resorted to panic buying of essentials.

While minister Kota Srinivas Poojari and MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath have been advocating for complete lockdown, government officials were reportedly against it saying the move would cause panic buying and mad rush.

Harried general public, however, was seen blaming the district administration and the police force for the inconvenience. Ramakrishna Acharya, a resident of Kadri said people have resorted to panic buying and crowding only because of excess restrictions. If the administration had allowed sale of essentials during the day as done elsewhere in the State, there wouldn’t have been this rush, he said.