MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics inaugurated

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said on Thursday that it was necessary to have an equal component of liberal arts among its knowledge areas to become a complete university.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Master of Arts (MA) in Ecosophical Aesthetics being offered by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), a constituent of MAHE, here.

Dr. Bhat said what defined university was its quest for universalism and MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics is one such course in that direction. It is a course which combines art streams, ecology, philosophy, and media, he said.

Varadesh Hiregange, GCPAS Director, spoke about the course.

The new students were presented with the new curriculum on the occasion. The other students who had completed their Gandhian and Peace Studies were given certificates by Dr. Bhat.

