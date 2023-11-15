HamberMenu
M Friends Charitable Trust to launch ‘Class on Wheels’ to offer computer education to rural government school children on November 18

November 15, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
‘Class On Wheels’, a bus converted into a computer classroom for students of rural areas by M Friends Charitable Trust in Mangaluru.

‘Class On Wheels’, a bus converted into a computer classroom for students of rural areas by M Friends Charitable Trust in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M Friends Charitable Trust, which is into arranging food for caregivers at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, will offer basic computer education to government school children in rural areas through its new ‘Class on Wheels’ bus which will be launched on November 18.

A function will be held for the launch at Mariya Jyoti Hall of St. Joseph Seminary at Jeppu in Mangaluru in which Speaker U.T. Khader and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will take part.

An inside view of ‘Class On Wheels’, a bus converted into a computer classroom for students of rural areas by M Friends Charitable Trust in Mangaluru.

An inside view of ‘Class On Wheels’, a bus converted into a computer classroom for students of rural areas by M Friends Charitable Trust in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, trust’s general secretary Rasheed Vitla said the idea of starting the bus came from Mohammed Haneef Puttur, manager (Cloud and Infrastructure), Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Lab in the UAE. Mr. Puttur won a prize amount of ₹50 lakh which he wanted to use to make children of the government higher primary school at Kunjuru Panja in Puttur, where he studied, and other government primary schools, computer literate.

Mr. Puttur gave ₹50 lakh and the trust generated ₹10 lakh to get the new ‘Class on Wheels’ bus. Apart from 16 laptops and 16 revolving chairs, the new bus has a projector, a television, sound system, WiFi, and Internet facilities. Using two experienced teachers, the trust will provide 15 hours of basic computer education to students of Classes 6 and 7.

Mr. Vitla said the trust would start with computer education for students of the Government Higher Primary School at Kunjuru Panja and nine other government higher primary schools in Puttur taluk. “We have plans to extend this facility to other government higher primary schools,” Mr. Vitla said.

