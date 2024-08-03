M Friends Charitable Trust inaugurates Karunya Kitchen and ‘Meals on Wheels’ food truck

The M Friends Charitable Trust on Saturday, August 3, inaugurated a fully equipped Karunya Kitchen and ‘Meals on Wheels’ food truck sponsored by the Lions Club International Foundation in aid of free dinner to the attendants of inpatients in Government District Wenlock Hospital here.

A former trustee of Lions Trust and entrepreneur Aruna Oswal inaugurated the kitchen at Holy Rosario Convent Road in Valencia, and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur flagged off the ‘Meals on Wheels’ food truck near Maria Jayanthi Church Hall.

Ms. Oswal said the Lions Club which has been rendering service across the globe was inspired to support the M Friends’ initiative of compassion towards people. The Charitable Trust was working towards making life happier, she said. Mr. Kannur lauded the free meals scheme of the Trust being provided for the last seven years and said such gestures would inspire the generations to come.

Charitable Trust chairman Zakaria Jokatte said he worked hard to reach the present position. Stating that rendering help to the needy would go a long way, Mr. Jokatte noted that the country becomes a superpower if everyone joins hands in providing service in health and education sectors.

The Trust felicitated former Lions District Governor Vasanth Kumar Shetty, who took up the proposal of funding the scheme at a cost of ₹25 lakh, and Ms. Oswal on the occasion. Lions District Governor B.M. Bharathi, Zonal Head Vamshidhar Babu, M Friends working president Sujah Mohammed, Karunya Scheme head Mohammed Hanif Golthamajalu and others were present.

The Charitable Trust has been providing free dinners to the attendants of Wenlock inpatients for the last seven years. The Lions District Governor Mr. Shetty had promised to get funds from the Lions Trust for the automated Chapathi making machine, Idli making machine and other kitchen equipment as well as the food truck.