Luxury cruise vessel Silver Spirit calls at New Mangalore Port

March 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

‘Silver Spirit’ carrying 497 passengers and 411 crew called at New Mangalore Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Silver Spirit, the sixth cruise vessel of the current season, called at New Mangalore Port on Tuesday morning and was berthed at Berth No. 4.

The 210.7m vessel with 6.6m draft that is on a Singapore-Mumbai cruise had 497 tourists and 411 crew members. The previous port of call for Silver Spirit was Cochin port while the next is Mormugao in Goa, said a release from NMP Authority.

Tourists on board were offered a traditional welcome with beating of drums (chande). Arrangements were put in place for the pleasant experience of the cruise passengers, including medical screening of passengers, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, 25 coaches of buses, including two for visit to local markets and shops in and around Mangaluru, tourist vans etc.

The passengers also availed benefits of meditation centre set-up by Department of AYUSH inside the cruise lounge. Clothe and handicraft outlets were also kept open for the tourists. As a special attraction, a selfie stand was setup by Union Ministry of Tourism, depicting regional culture.

Tourists visited various tourist destinations, including; Achal Cashew Factory, Kudroli Gokarnatha Temple, Kadri Majunatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, local market, Pilikula Artisan village, Thousand Pillars Basadi and Soans’ Farm. Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers while they embarked back to the ship. The vessel sailed out in the evening towards Goa.

