Lucky escape for family

Traffic police and others trying to put out the fire in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru

13 December 2020 02:03 IST

A family of four escaped a fire mishap from their car in the city on Saturday. Akhilesh, a resident of Mudipu, was driving the car with three family members. As they were moving from PVS Circle towards Mangaluru City Corporation building, he sensed smoke coming out of the bonnet around 2 p.m.

He stopped the car near Manasa Towers. They exited the vehicle just as a fire broke out.

Personnel from Mangaluru East police station and Mangaluru Traffic North police rushed to the spot along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel. The firemen took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit near the battery of the car.

A case was registered with the Mangaluru Traffic North Police station