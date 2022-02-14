LPG tankers told to use highways during the day

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has said that such tankers should compulsorily have two drivers on duty. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Monday that LPG tankers should use the highways in the district only during the day time according to the time schedule that was fixed earlier.

If they wanted to operate during the night, all of them should have compulsorily fixed GPS instrument, he said.

Speaking at a meeting in his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that such tankers should compulsorily have two drivers on duty.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure that the tankers operated as per the time schedule fixed. If they violated it, action should be taken against drivers, Dr. Rajendra said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that drivers of such tankers should drive safely without giving scope for accidents which came in the way of smooth movement of traffic on highways and resulted in traffic jams.

Dr. Rajendra said that the officials of oil companies concerned should respond immediately and reach accident spots and take relief measures.