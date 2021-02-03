LPG tanker overturns

Traffic movement between Kalladka and Mani stretch of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway was affected for nearly 10 hours after an LPG tanker overturned near Soorikumeru at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said that the tanker carrying Indane gas was going from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

There was no leakage of gas. Personnel from an Indane emergency response team rushed to the spot to remove the overturned tanker.

To and fro traffic from Mangaluru was diverted via Kalladka-Vitla and Mani-Budoli-Kabaka routes.