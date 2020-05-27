Low rates, poor demand hit jasmine growers

Udupi Mallige enjoys Geographical Indication tag.

Though the sale of Udupi Mallige or Udupi jasmine started about a month ago, growers say that they are getting low rates, while flower sellers say that the demand is poor on account of lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udupi Mallige enjoys Geographical Indication (GI) tag and is most sought after for religious ceremonies, weddings and other functions.

This jasmine is grown on 116 hectares of land. The annual production of this flower is 863.55 tonnes and its value is estimated at ₹ 120 crore. Unlike for other flowers, a plantain stalk is used to tie Udupi Mallige together.

The sale of this flower had stopped when the lockdown was announced in March this year. However, when the lockdown restrictions were eased a little, its sales began in mid-April.

However, this has not brought any cheers to the growers who are getting low rates for the jasmine.

President of Udupi Mallige Belegarara Sangha Ramakrishna Bantakal told The Hindu that normally, on an average, growers used to get ₹ 500 per “atte” (3,200 flowers) in May.

“But now the price is hovering between ₹ 80 and ₹ 160 per atte. It is mostly ₹ 80-₹ 100 per ‘atte’ and at times as low as ₹ 40. We are barely managing to survive,” he said.

According to the flower sellers, the lockout meant that no festivals were being celebrated in the temples in the district. Marriages and such other functions are not being celebrated grandly. All these has meant poor sales of flowers.

Jaya, proprietor of Vishnu Flower Shop, said that marriages and other functions were being organised in a low-key manner. “People now buy very less flowers as marriages are restricted to just 50 persons. The other customers are women who buy flowers for adorning themselves with them. Our business now is just about 25 % than it was before the lockout,” he said.

“Poor sales means lower rate for growers,” said Mr. Bantakal.