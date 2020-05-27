Mangaluru

Low rates, poor demand hit jasmine growers

Udupi Mallige enjoys Geographical Indication tag.

Udupi Mallige enjoys Geographical Indication tag.  

Though the sale of Udupi Mallige or Udupi jasmine started about a month ago, growers say that they are getting low rates, while flower sellers say that the demand is poor on account of lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udupi Mallige enjoys Geographical Indication (GI) tag and is most sought after for religious ceremonies, weddings and other functions.

This jasmine is grown on 116 hectares of land. The annual production of this flower is 863.55 tonnes and its value is estimated at ₹ 120 crore. Unlike for other flowers, a plantain stalk is used to tie Udupi Mallige together.

The sale of this flower had stopped when the lockdown was announced in March this year. However, when the lockdown restrictions were eased a little, its sales began in mid-April.

However, this has not brought any cheers to the growers who are getting low rates for the jasmine.

President of Udupi Mallige Belegarara Sangha Ramakrishna Bantakal told The Hindu that normally, on an average, growers used to get ₹ 500 per “atte” (3,200 flowers) in May.

“But now the price is hovering between ₹ 80 and ₹ 160 per atte. It is mostly ₹ 80-₹ 100 per ‘atte’ and at times as low as ₹ 40. We are barely managing to survive,” he said.

According to the flower sellers, the lockout meant that no festivals were being celebrated in the temples in the district. Marriages and such other functions are not being celebrated grandly. All these has meant poor sales of flowers.

Jaya, proprietor of Vishnu Flower Shop, said that marriages and other functions were being organised in a low-key manner. “People now buy very less flowers as marriages are restricted to just 50 persons. The other customers are women who buy flowers for adorning themselves with them. Our business now is just about 25 % than it was before the lockout,” he said.

“Poor sales means lower rate for growers,” said Mr. Bantakal.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:02:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/low-rates-poor-demand-hit-jasmine-growers/article31689808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY