Lourdes Central School team wins city round of U Genius Quiz

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 19, 2022 00:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The team comprising Krishnadasa Raja and Aryan Punja from Lourdes Central School, Bejai, emerged winners and Abdul Rehiman and Mohammeed Afeef from St. Aloysius PU College runners up in the Mangaluru City rounds of U Genius Quiz Competition conducted by the Union Bank of India on Tuesday, October 18, here.

The Bank conducted the National General Awareness Quiz Competition to facilitate Nation Building and Youth Empowerment at its Central Office, said an official release. As many as 155 teams from Dakshina Kannada district and North Kerala participated in the competition. Rashmi Furtado from Mulky, the only professional woman quiz host in Asia to have hosted over a 500 plus shows in India and Abroad was the Quiz Master for the Event. Of the 155 teams, six teams were qualified for the final rounds after the preliminary written round.

Winners were presented with the City round rolling trophy for the school, individual trophies for winners and runners-up, along with certificates and mementos to all the participants. The winning team will participate in semi-finals and further finals scheduled to be held at Mumbai in November-2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They will compete with winning teams from 23 other cities in the semi finals and finals. The National Level U Genius Quiz competition will get Rs. 1 lakh purse, first runners up Rs. 50,000 and second runner up Rs. 25,000 purse.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

St. Aloysius College Principal Rev. Praveen Martis, Expert PU College Chairman Narendra L. Nayak, Bank’s Field General Manager M Ravindra Babu, General Manager R. Ratheesh, Mangaluru Regional Head J. Mahesh and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app