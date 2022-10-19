Lourdes Central School team wins city round of U Genius Quiz

The team comprising Krishnadasa Raja and Aryan Punja from Lourdes Central School, Bejai, emerged winners and Abdul Rehiman and Mohammeed Afeef from St. Aloysius PU College runners up in the Mangaluru City rounds of U Genius Quiz Competition conducted by the Union Bank of India on Tuesday, October 18, here.

The Bank conducted the National General Awareness Quiz Competition to facilitate Nation Building and Youth Empowerment at its Central Office, said an official release. As many as 155 teams from Dakshina Kannada district and North Kerala participated in the competition. Rashmi Furtado from Mulky, the only professional woman quiz host in Asia to have hosted over a 500 plus shows in India and Abroad was the Quiz Master for the Event. Of the 155 teams, six teams were qualified for the final rounds after the preliminary written round.

Winners were presented with the City round rolling trophy for the school, individual trophies for winners and runners-up, along with certificates and mementos to all the participants. The winning team will participate in semi-finals and further finals scheduled to be held at Mumbai in November-2022.

They will compete with winning teams from 23 other cities in the semi finals and finals. The National Level U Genius Quiz competition will get Rs. 1 lakh purse, first runners up Rs. 50,000 and second runner up Rs. 25,000 purse.

St. Aloysius College Principal Rev. Praveen Martis, Expert PU College Chairman Narendra L. Nayak, Bank’s Field General Manager M Ravindra Babu, General Manager R. Ratheesh, Mangaluru Regional Head J. Mahesh and others were present.