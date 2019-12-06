‘Lot needs to be done to tackle skewed sex ratio’

A lot needs to be done to tackle the skewed child sex ratio and create an inclusive society in Dakshina Kannada, said Merlyn Martis, Director of Development Education Service (DEEDS), a non-government organisation, and Rita Noronha, former professor at School of Social Work, here on Thursday.

Speaking at ‘gender sensitization for media persons’, organised jointly by the district administration and Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Ms. Martis said it is a concern that the number of female children continues to be less than the male in Dakshina Kannada.

For every 1,000 male children, there were 947 female children in 2011, and 965 in 2018.

Ms. Martis said sad that the district does not see a equality in male and female child sex ratio among those aged 5. “I see this in Mandya and also in Punjab. The same is what you see in Dakshina Kannada too. More the development, the unequal is the child sex ratio,” she said.

Looking at the village-wise child sex ratio report of Department of Women and Child Welfare in 2018, Ms. Martis said it was strange to see several villages in the district recording less girls compared to boys.

“During our interaction with anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and villagers, we found villages like Malur where people said girls are not born in their places. It looked strange,” she said.

Ms. Noronha said women in the district do not have the freedom to give birth to the child they want.

The preference for the male child can be seen by looking at neonatal centres in the hospitals in the district. Expressing the need for creation of an inclusive society, Ms. Noronha said the society should stop from differentiating between boys and girls in the way they socialise. Sex discrimination was inbuilt in the society and that needs to change, she added.