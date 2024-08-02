GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Losses owing to damage to roads and bridges in Dakshina Kannada estimated at ₹192.81 crore

Published - August 02, 2024 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Ajilamogaru interacting with district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao along with officials of the district administration in Bantwal on Friday.

Residents of Ajilamogaru interacting with district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao along with officials of the district administration in Bantwal on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Preliminary estimate of the losses from damage to roads and bridges/culverts in Dakshina Kannada following heavy rains have been put at ₹192.81 crore. Mescom has suffered a loss of ₹10.12 crore.

Talking to reporters after visiting some of the flood-affected places of Dakshina Kannada, district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the loss following damage to roads and culverts/bridges for the Public Works Department has been estimated at ₹103.48 crore, while that for the engineering division of the Panchayat Raj Department has been put at ₹54.12 crore. Urban local bodies have suffered losses of ₹35.2 crore owing to damage to roads.

As many as 129 houses were severely damaged and 374 were partially damaged in the district since the start of the monsoon in June. As per the revised guidelines for compensation, the State government will pay ₹1.2 lakh for severely damaged houses and will include the owner for the release of grant under the Devaraj Urs housing scheme for building new house. Owners of partially damaged houses will get a total compensation of ₹50,000. Affected parties found staying illegally on a land will be paid ₹1 lakh.

There was ₹14.22 crore in the district disaster relief fund and ₹4.14 crore in the taluk disaster relief fund, the Minister said.

Expert team

Earlier during his visit to the flood-affected Adyapady near the Mangaluru airport, residents demanded a permanent solution to the flooding of their paddy fields during the monsoon since the construction of the Maravoor vented dam.

Mr. Rao directed Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to forthwith send a team of experts to study the problem and propose appropriate corrective measures.

When residents complained about the closure of a drain that resulted in flooding at Kadavinabagilu in Navoor Gram Panchayat limits of Bantwal taluk, the Minister directed the Panchayat Development Officer to immediately call a meeting of panchayat members and decide on the way to resolve the problem.

The Minister directed Public Works Department officials to prevail upon the NHAI to repair the damaged Kanchigarpet-Panemangluru road, below the B.C. Road flyover, which has forced residents to take a detour of over 3 km to reach the other side.

The PWD officials were asked to place barricades to prevent people from entering the swollen river near Jumma Masjid in Ajilamogaru village. The officials were also asked to place sandbags to prevent further landslips at Aneja near Sarapady village.

