Lorry owners urge State government to withdraw GO making payment of lifetime road tax compulsory

August 29, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU Lorry owners who transport construction material in Udupi have urged the State government to withdraw its order making owners of goods vehicles pay lifetime road tax compulsory.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, Raghavendra Shetty, general secretary of the Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association, Katapady, said that the government would have thought of collecting the road tax at one go (lifetime) to increase its revenue to meet the financial needs of its other schemes, but it is a scathing attack on the working class people.

Now the option of paying the road tax in installments for every three months has been withdrawn.

No construction activities are taking place in the district owing to restrictions by the authorities on the extraction of sand in CRZ areas. Lorry drivers-cum-owners are without business as many construction activities have come to a halt. The new order of the government has put the owners in trouble.

He said that now the computerised system in the RTO office is accepting only the lifetime road tax and not the tax in installments. Opposition party MLAs are also not listening to their woes, he said.

