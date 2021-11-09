Lookout notice against advocate accused of sexual harassment

Complaint has been filed by an intern

Mangaluru police have issued a lookout notice for advocate K.S.N. Rajesh who is accused of sexual harassment by an intern. They have also asked 12 branches of various banks to furnish transaction details of his accounts.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Bandaru, the investigating officer in the case, has sought details from the banks. As many as four teams were formed to trace the accused who allegedly sexually assaulted an intern in his office.

So far, police have arrested Pavithra Acharya and Ananth Bhat in connection with two related cases of attempt to destroy evidence.

Rajesh has been absconding after a first information report was registered in the women police station on October 18. The lookout notice has been shared with police forces of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa.

The lookout notice also says that Mangaluru police are seeking to arrest Achut K.B., a resident of Uttarahalli in Bengaluru, for allegedly harbouring Rajesh. The duo have reportedly been moving in a multi-utility vehicle.