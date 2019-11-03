Longer the dredger remains, harder will be its towing, say experts

A team of experts from the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, has cautioned that if the beached dredger Bhagvati Prem is allowed to remain at Surathkal beach for more days, towing away the vessel to deep waters will become difficult as sand gets accumulated on its seaward side.

The vessel sitting parallel to the beach is acting as a barrier to the waves that break at the vessel instead of breaking at the beach.

While a pool of seawater is formed on the landward side of the vessel, sand gets accumulated on the seaward side. Thus, there is also a possibility of tilting of the ship, cautioned the team comprising College Dean A. Senthil Vel, Aquatic Environment Management Professor Lakshmipathi, Praveen and Thippeswamy, after their recent visit to the beach.

It also noted that the sediment movement along the shore could experience possible erosion on vessel’s southern side and accretion along the northern side. The visibly old looking ship is extremely vulnerable to withstand extreme and cyclonic rough sea conditions.

As such, the vessel should immediately be towed away to the ship-breaking yard along Maharashtra or Alang in Gujarat for scrapping. If sand deposition takes place on its seaward side, it becomes difficult to tow it away and dredging may be required. As of now, there was no indication of any contamination or oil spill in the water samples, Mr. Senthil said in a statement here.

The team noted that the beach was quite wide, typically 75-100 m wide during fair weather that reduced during monsoon. Beach formation post-monsoon would get affected owing to the presence of the ship. The near-shore landed ship parallel to the shore could act as a reef generating a beach build-up in the sector, the team warned.

The experts firmly said ‘no’ to breaking of the ship in-situ as it leads to serious irreversible environment damage--oil spilling, littering of hazardous waste, chemicals, metal etc.