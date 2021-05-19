Long queues in front of ration shops

Saroja and her daughter Manjula, who hail from Harapanahalli in Davangere district, work with Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited. Recently, they finished clearing mud accumulated around median in Pandeshwar and came to the ration shop in the area for rice.

The ration shop owner asked the two where they were living. After finding out that they lived near Pumpwell Junction, the shopkeeper asked them to approach the ration shop closer to their house. “There is no rice left in the house. For the last few days, we have been eating only rotis. As it is difficult to get time off from work and get ration before the 9 a.m. deadline at a shop closer home, we came here now. Hope my supervisor gives us an off for procuring ration,” said Saroja before leaving the shop dejected, along with her daughter.

Saroja was among the many who went to ration shops in Mangaluru and other parts of the district, where large number of people are queuing up for ration.

The queue has become long since May 4 when the district administration restricted sales of essential items between 6 a.m .and 9 a.m. As the server of the Food and Civil Supplies Department opens at 7 a.m., it only leaves about two hours for people to get ration and return home by 10 a.m. The police have barred the use of vehicles after 10 a.m. “There were about 100 people lined up in front of a ration shop in Kulai on that day. As the network was slow, it took about five minutes to take biometric fingerprints and issue ration,” said Ramesh, a resident of Kulai.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath visited a few ration shops and asked Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to allow people to buy ration till noon. “This has just remained a statement and is yet to come into action,” repented activist G.K. Bhat. Ration shops do not display details about rice and wheat given to APL, BPL and Antodaya ration card holders, he added.