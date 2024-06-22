GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lombard Memorial Hospital launches homecare services, Ophthalmology Department

Updated - June 22, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Churches of South India Karnataka Southern Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar speaking after launching homecare services and Ophthalmology Department at Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi on Friday, June 21.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital (LMH) launched Lombard Homecare Services and a new Ophthalmology Department on its premises in Udupi on Friday, June 21.

Churches of South India Karnataka Southern Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar inaugurated the services in the presence of consultant ophthalmologists Narendra Shenoy and Arthur Rodrigues, senior medical officer Ganesh Kamath, hospital director Sushil Jathanna, CSI Women’s Fellowship president Bharathi Hemachandra Kumar and others.

Hemachandra Kumar said, “Lombard Memorial Hospital is continually reaching new horizons and updating itself to serve society. Our responsibility is our gift from God. Providing eyesight is equivalent to giving life to a person.“

Dr. Shenoy said with many patients being unable to visit hospitals even for basic tests, it is crucial to have home care services. Also, the hospital did not have a full-time Ophthalmology Department; this need is now fulfilled. Dr. Rodrigues, reflecting on his 28 years of service in the military and at Father Muller Hospital, expressed his commitment to serve the patient community in the new role.

Dr. Jathanna said, “In the past, doctors paid home visits to treat patients. Lombard Hospital even used to make child deliveries at home under the guidance of founder Dr. Eva Lombard. India has 14 crore senior citizens, many of whom suffer due to the unavailability of services and other barriers to accessing hospitals. Home care is the need of the hour.”

Home visit service would be done by Dr. Kamath between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. while Dr. Rodrigues provides regular OPD services in ophthalmology from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Dr. Shenoy would also be available for consultation.

