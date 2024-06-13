Lombard Hospital to launch project to reduce carbon footprints on June 15

Churches of South India’s Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, will begin its “INSPIRE” project to reduce its carbon footprint by inaugurating the solar rooftop panels that energise the entire hospital complex on Saturday, June 15.

Hospital Director Sushil Jathanna told reporters at Udupi on Thursday, June 13, that the day also happens to be the 101st anniversary of LMH. CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar will inaugurate the panels at 11 a.m. in the presence of Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ishwar Gadad, Nagaland musician Nise Meruno and CSI Area Chairman REV. Ivan D. Soans.

Dr. Jathanna said, “As healthcare providers, we witness firsthand the health impacts of climate change, from heat stress and vector-borne diseases to the aftermath of extreme weather events. We have a responsibility to not only care for our patients but also to lead in mitigating these environmental challenges.“

With the healthcare sector emitting a significant amount of greenhouse gases through various activities, some hospitals have begun transitioning to solar energy while Lombard Hospital goes a step ahead by devising a comprehensive strategy, INSPIRE. LMH has already completed carbon emission measurement while an energy and water audit will be done soon. The Hospital was thankful to the Lombard Foundation, Switzerland for a generous grant.

Dr. Jathanna said the INSPIRE project includes energy efficiency through the use of renewable energy sources, water scarcity management, waste management, tackling air pollution, promoting biodiversity on the campus, and creating public awareness about climate change and sustainability. He said, “Health workers are in a unique position to advocate for climate resilience and smaller carbon footprints leading by example and inspiring changes in lifestyle and behavior within the community.”

LMH Administrative Officer Deena Prabhavathi, Senior Medical Officer Ganesh Kamath, and Head of Community Services Rohi Rathnakar were present.

