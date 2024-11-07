Lombard Hospital gets special award by Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network

CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, was honoured with a special award by the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH) network for its efforts in promoting sustainable healthcare.

Hospital director Sushil Jathanna received the award at the International Scientific Conference on Climate Change and Health and the sixth Asia-Pacific Green Healthcare System Conference, held in Hai Phong, Vietnam, from October 30 to November 1, said a release.

Organised by Healthcare Without Harm Southeast Asia, the Centre for Research and Development of Health Environment, the Asian Development Bank, UNICEF, and UNDP, the conference was hosted collaboratively by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the Vietnam Health Environment Management Agency. The conference brought together hospitals, health systems, climate advocates and stakeholders to shape a sustainable healthcare landscape across Asia.

Dr. Jathanna said: “This prestigious international honour for Lombard Hospital is a significant milestone and a source of inspiration as we continue our journey towards environmentally-friendly, sustainable healthcare in coastal Karnataka.”

Founded on June 15, 1923, by Swiss missionary Eva Lombard, Lombard Hospital is one of the oldest and most respected institutions in coastal Karnataka. To mark its 101st anniversary in 2024, the hospital launched ‘INSPIRE’, an ambitious project addressing environmental challenges by focusing on renewable energy, water management, waste reduction, air quality improvement, biodiversity promotion, and raising public awareness.

