 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lombard Hospital gets special award by Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network

Published - November 07, 2024 07:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, was given a special award by the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network.

CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, was given a special award by the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, was honoured with a special award by the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH) network for its efforts in promoting sustainable healthcare.

Hospital director Sushil Jathanna received the award at the International Scientific Conference on Climate Change and Health and the sixth Asia-Pacific Green Healthcare System Conference, held in Hai Phong, Vietnam, from October 30 to November 1, said a release.

Organised by Healthcare Without Harm Southeast Asia, the Centre for Research and Development of Health Environment, the Asian Development Bank, UNICEF, and UNDP, the conference was hosted collaboratively by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the Vietnam Health Environment Management Agency. The conference brought together hospitals, health systems, climate advocates and stakeholders to shape a sustainable healthcare landscape across Asia.

Dr. Jathanna said: “This prestigious international honour for Lombard Hospital is a significant milestone and a source of inspiration as we continue our journey towards environmentally-friendly, sustainable healthcare in coastal Karnataka.”

Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital director Sushil Jathanna with the special award. 

Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital director Sushil Jathanna with the special award.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Founded on June 15, 1923, by Swiss missionary Eva Lombard, Lombard Hospital is one of the oldest and most respected institutions in coastal Karnataka. To mark its 101st anniversary in 2024, the hospital launched ‘INSPIRE’, an ambitious project addressing environmental challenges by focusing on renewable energy, water management, waste reduction, air quality improvement, biodiversity promotion, and raising public awareness.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:01 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.