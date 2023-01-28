Lokayukta seeks report on corruption charges against two police officers from Ullal

January 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Lokayukta B.S. Patil asked for a report from Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on a complaint accusing Ullal Police Inspector Sandeep and Police Sub Inspector Pradeep of collecting money from those involved in cannabis trade, illegal sand extraction and from hoteliers.

In his order dated December 27, the Lokayukta has asked Mr. Kumar to submit the report by February 15. The report was to know the factual position before taking up investigation into the allegations, he said.

In the compliant, Kabir Ullal from Ulla accused Mr. Sandeep and Mr. Pradeep of using one Hameed to collect money from those involved with the cannabis mafia, illegal sand extraction mafia and from hoteliers. The two officers have been doing this ever since reporting to duty at Ullal police station. Cannabis peddlers have been operating freely in Ullal police station limits, he said.

Mr. Kabir further said the two officers acted on the complaint of one Mustafa about the illegal use of his taxi and seized it in Kerala, a few kilomemetres away from the Karnataka-Kerala border in the early hours of July 26, 2021. The seized car had gold, silver and other articles stolen from Rajadhani Jewellers in Manjeshwar of Kerala. Instead of handing over all the recovered articles to Manjeshwar police, the two officers shared them among themselves, he alleged.

Despite complaints in this regard, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood and other senior officials have failed to take action against the two officers.

Mr. Kabir said corrupt practices were going on unbridled in police stations across the city and the Police Commissioner should be held responsible for it. There was need to look at the assets accumulated by the two officers and other police officials of the city. Because of the complaint, Mr. Kabir said he was receiving life threats.