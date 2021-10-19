Lokayukta prosecutor booked on sexual harassment charge

MANGALURU

19 October 2021 19:09 IST

The police have booked advocate and a Special Public Prosecutor for the Lokayukta K.S.N. Rajesh on the charge of sexually harassing a law student in the city.

A complaint from the victim has been registered under Sections 376, 376 (2)(f), 376(2)(k), 376(c), 354 (A), 354 (B), 354 (C), 354 (D), 506, 384, 388 and 389 of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in another complaint, a friend of the victim has accused Mahila Vedike president Pavitra Acharya of taking her to a police station and forcing her to sign a document to deny the incident involving her friend. This complaint has been registered under Sections 363, 384, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Both the complaints were registered on Monday at the Women Police Station. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Tuesday appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru as the investigation officer in the case.

In her complaint, the victim, a 20-year-old second year law student, has said that she started working in the advocate’s firm as an intern on August 18. On September 25, the advocate called her to his cabin and pulled her closer and made her sit on his lap, as there was no one in the office, the complainant said.

She added that he touched her inappropriately on the chest and back. She, however, managed to wriggle out of his clasp and left the office quickly, she said. The advocate later called her and threatened her with her life, if she were to reveal the incident to anyone, she said.

In the other complaint, the victim’s friend, who has finished her final year law course and worked in the same firm, said that she received a call on October 14 from Pavitra Acharya stating that her friend had released on social media an audio conversation clip between the advocate and herself (victim).

She has in the complaint said that Pavitra Acharya, under the pretext of taking her to a counselling centre and protecting her, brought her in a car to Urwa Police Station where she (Pavitra Acharya), on behalf of advocate Rajesh, forced her to sign a document to deny the occurrence of the incident.

Mr. Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that efforts are being made to trace advocate Rajesh who is at large.