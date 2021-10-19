Lokayukta prosecutor booked on sexual harassment charge

The police have booked advocate and a Special Public Prosecutor for the Lokayukta K.S.N. Rajesh on the charge of sexually harassing a law student in the city.

A complaint from the victim has been registered under Sections 376, 376 (2)(f), 376(2)(k), 376(c), 354 (A), 354 (B), 354 (C), 354 (D), 506, 384, 388 and 389 of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in another complaint, a friend of the law student has accused the victim and the advocate of taking her to a police station and forcing her to sign a document to deny the occurrence of sexual harassment. The complaint of the victim’s friend has been registered under Sections 363, 384, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Both the complaints were registered on Monday at the Women Police Station. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Tuesday appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bhandaru as the investigation officer in the case.

In her complaint, the victim, a 20-year-old second year law student, has said that she started working in the advocate’s firm as an intern on August 18. On September 25, the advocate called her to his cabin and pulled her closer and made her sit on his lap, as there was no one in the office. He touched her inappropriately on the chest and back. She, however, managed to wriggle out of his clasp and left the office quickly. The advocate later called her and threatened her with her life, if she were to reveal the incident to anyone.

In the other complaint, the victim’s friend, who has finished her final year law course and worked in the same firm, has said that she received a call on October 14 from the victim accusing her of leaking on the social media an audio conversation clip between the advocate and the victim.

She has in the complaint said that the victim, under the pretext of taking her to a counselling centre, brought her in a car to Urwa Police Station where the victim, on behalf of advocate Rajesh, forced her to sign a document to deny the occurrence of the incident.

“As this is a sensitive issue, Mr. Bandaru has been appointed as the investigation officer,” Mr. Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday. Efforts are being made to trace advocate Rajesh, who is at large, he said.