Lokayukta police trap official while accepting bribe

The Udupi Lokayukta police on arrested the deputy director of treasury and his assistant while accepting bribe to release pension to a retired teacher in Udupi.

The police gave the name of the accused as Ravi Kumar and assistant Raghavendra. Retired teacher Hitendra Bhandary told the Lokayukta police that Ravi Kumar was demanding ₹5,000 as bribe to release pension for the last five months.

In-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjunath and Inspectors Suresh and K.N. chandrashekhar arrested the two when they were accepting the bribe.